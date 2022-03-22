April 21, 1952 - March 16, 2022
RED WING, Minn. - Todd Strom, 69, Red Wing, Minn., died Wednesday, March 16, in his home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. Full military honors will be provided.
Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home.
