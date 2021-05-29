Todd Michael Houston, age 59 of Bay City, WI, passed away unexpectedly on May 27, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Theresa; children, Amber (Ryan) O’Neil, Heather (Fidel Naranjo) Houston and Alexander (Allycia) Houston; grandchildren: Roarke, Sydney, Griffin, Mateo and Samuel; siblings, Brian Houston, Tom Houston and Sue (James) Crabtree. Preceded in death by his parents, Billie and Beverly Houston. A celebration of Todd’s life will take place at a later date.
