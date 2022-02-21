Timothy Lee Deegan, 63, died Thursday, February 17th, 2022, in his home in Goodhue, Minnesota, surrounded by his loving family. On September 28th, 1958, he was born to Roger William Deegan & Constance Joyce Prather in Sheldon, Iowa. He married Cheryl Lynn Jeske on March 27th, 1982, in West St. Paul, MN. They made their home in South St. Paul, later moving to Red Wing and finally making their forever home in Goodhue, MN, for the last 25 years, raising their two daughters Elizabeth Lynn Deegan and Emberlee Cheryl Bremseth. He was happiest listening to music, working in his woodshop, and gardening. He attended South St. Paul High School and was employed at SB Tanning CO.
Timothy’s memory will be cherished and kept alive by his wife of 40 years, Cheryl Lynn Deegan; daughters Elizabeth Lynn Deegan (Miles Deutsch) and Emberlee (Cory) Bremseth; his grandchildren Nathan Curtis, Cloe Deegan, Leia Wondrow, Elliana Bremseth, Chase Bremseth, Esmae Bremseth, and Ashton Deutsch; his sisters Roxanne (Dave) Osburn and Theresa (Matthew) Kyarsgaard; mother in law Isabelle Jeske; sister and brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews; cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Connie Prather, father Roger Deegan, father-in-law Warren Jeske and sister Debra Rankin.
Timothy will have a private family burial on February 26th, 2022. There will be a memorial at a later TBD date. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
