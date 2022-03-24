Thomas Wendt passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 20th, 2022 at the age of 62. Tom was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on December 3rd, 1959 to Frank and Jean (Palmer) Wendt. He grew up in Minneapolis and Red Wing. Tom fell in love with music at an early age and played base guitar and trombone. Although ne never perused a career as a musician, Rock and Roll was his lifelong passion. As a teenager he played in the Winger Band at Red Wing Junior High and later at the Red Wing Central High School Orchestra. Tom also enjoyed photography and was a staff photographer for the Republican Eagle newspaper. After graduating from high school in 1978 he enrolled at University of Wisconsin Stout, but decided that pursuing the American dream of owning your own business was his future. He started the Red Wing Ice Company in 1986 and received a degree in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning at the Red Wing Technical College. Tom became one of the most respected business owners of Red Wing and the surrounding area and retired after 30 years of full devotion to his successful business.
Tom is survived by his loving and dearly beloved wife of 20 years, Tzvete (Vet) Wendt, his father Frank Wendt, sister Nancy (Greg) Orne, his nieces Linnea and Annika Orne and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother Jean Wendt. Private family memorial service will be held at an undisclosed setting. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
