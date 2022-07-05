Thomas Wayne Taylor Sr., age 71, formerly from Red Wing, MN passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at his home in Hayward, WI, surrounded by family. He was born on March 25, 1951 in Hamilton, OH, the son of Willie and Eunice (King) Taylor.
Thomas worked for Dayco Products (formerly known as the Durkee-Atwood Co.) for over 35 years, where he retired. In 2019 he moved from Bay City, WI to Hayward, WI. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and playing cards, especially euchre and 500 rummy. He enjoyed his furry companions Milo, Lucie, Diesel, Max & Bear.
He is survived by his children, Heather (Robert) Falkner of Hayward, WI, Thomas Taylor Jr. of Red Wing, MN, and Samantha (Ben) Oliver of Evansville, WI; his 7 grandchildren, Domenic, Tamika, Eric, Chandler, Keeva, Emelina, Alora, and Ambrose; his brothers, Darrell of Hamilton, OH; Jarrell of Ellabell, GA; Donald of Leesburg, FL; and Clarence of Jacksonville, FL; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Thomas is preceded in death by his brothers, Paul, Earl, William, and Ronald.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
