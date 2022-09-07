Thomas P. Calhoun, 60, died July 13, 2022, at his home in Red Wing. As Tom said, cancer didn’t win the fight because it died with him.
He was born Nov. 6, 1961, to Joy Matteson Calhoun and John Calhoun in Long Beach, Calif.
A long-time resident of Red Wing, he worked in retail sales and management for Sears and Walmart, and later in life, mentored kids at the YMCA. He also was involved with Aktion Club, Habitat for Humanity, the Sustainability Commission and the Charter Commission.
Tom is survived by his wife, Jane; his daughter, Shannon Greene of St. Paul; son, Ian of Denton, Texas; his father, John of Phoenix; brother Andy and family of Glenmoore, Pa., and brother Pete and family of Phoenix; stepfather Jack Ragland of Costa Mesa, Calif.; and nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joy Ragland and brother Steve Calhoun.
There will be a celebration of Tom’s life from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Colville Park, Red Wing. (Bring your own chair.) Memorials are preferred to the family.
As befitting Tom’s pursuit of higher meaning and according to his wishes, his body was donated to the University of Minnesota for medical research.
