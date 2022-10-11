Thomas D. McNurlin, Sr.

Thomas Duane McNurlin, Sr., age 80, of Red Wing, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at the Methodist Hospital in Rochester. He was greeted in Heaven by his loving wife, Sharon, who passed away in December of 2020. A celebration and remembrance of their lives will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at United Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. and visitation for them will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel as well as one hour prior to the service. Memorials are preferred to United Lutheran Church. Tom was born Oct. 19, 1941, in Minneapolis, MN to Ernest and Annette (Niska) McNurlin. He graduated from South High School in Minneapolis, class of 1959. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sharon Jurva on June 26, 1959. They lived in Minneapolis, Coon Rapids and Forest City, Iowa before coming to Red Wing in 1971. Tom was employed with NAPCO Industries and Winnebago before starting at Meyer Industries, where he worked as a plant manager and then president for 21 years. He then began with Red Wing Shoe Company, retiring as VP of Operations. Tom was an avid outdoorsman and a “rabid” golfer. He and Sharon enjoyed doing many things together—golfing of course, but also trap shooting, as well as wintering in Palm Springs. In his younger years, Tom was a tremendous athlete who had a cannon for an arm and could crush a softball--in fact they’re still looking for some of his home-run balls. He was a long-standing member of the RW Golf Club, where he had been very involved and was also a member of the RW Elks BPOE 845 and United Lutheran Church. Above all, Tom was a family man. He was a devoted husband and loved his children and grandchildren, never missing a game, an event or a chance to spoil the grandkids—something else he and Sharon loved to do together. He will be dearly missed by his children, Pam McNurlin of Red Wing, Scott (Lee-Lee) McNurlin of Ellsworth, WI and Tom Jr. (Linda) McNurlin of Prescott, WI; 5 grandchildren, Josh Christianson, Jenny (Michael) Conroy and Matthew, Marcus (Lauren) McNurlin and Amy Jo McNurlin; 7 great-grandchildren, Wesley, Cedric, Eli, Landon, Michael, Thomas and Jacob and a sister, Barb Wellman of Howell, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; a grandson, Jacob Christianson; sister, Jan Nei. The family would like to express their thanks to all of Tom’s friends who helped with transportation to dialysis this past year. Their help and friendship is greatly appreciated.
Thomas D. McNurlin, Sr.
