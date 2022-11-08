Sylvia Smythurst

Sylvia Jean Sophia Smythurst, 80, of Red Wing passed on into the loving arms of God on November 5, 2022 at St. Crispin Living Community. She was born November 30, 1941, in rural Red Wing to Norman and Robina (Groth) Schutz. On June 18, 1960 she married Charles “Bill” Smythurst. She graduated from Red Wing High School in 1959 and still attended luncheons with the Class of ’59 group on a regular basis. After graduation, she went to work for Richardson Law Office and continued working there for over 50 years. She was an involved member of the Business and Professional Women Chapter in Red Wing and was also a long-time Avon Representative. Sylvia was a woman of strong faith and was a proud member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and enjoyed giving of her time and resources to various duties, committees over the years. Acutely civic-minded, Sylvia took her right to vote quite seriously. She only missed the opportunity to vote on one occasion. A strong advocate for voter education, Sylvia was affiliated with the League of Women Voters for many years, including serving as chapter President. She was also a former Red Wing City Councilwoman. She was a member of various local historical societies, a member of MADD and the American Cancer Society. She loved Elvis, Clint Eastwood and John Wayne and she enjoyed country music, westerns, rodeos and polkas. After retirement, she enjoyed going on several polka trips with a local group. But more than all of those things combined, Sylvia loved her family. Survivors include her 3 children, Scott (Sue Ellen), Hager City, Christopher, Jacksonville, FL, and Cole (Francine Diliberti) of Temple City, CA; 7 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Also surviving her are siblings, Diane Kuhl, Cumberland, WI, Sandy (Gary) Sutherland, Rice Lake, WI, Sherry (Paul) Schafer, Red Wing, Randy (Mary) Schutz, Wabasha, MN, Michele Schutz, Red Wing, and Tammy Schutz, Cumberland, WI; sister-in-law, Kathy Malecha, Titusville, FL; several nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and many friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Robina Schutz; her husband, Bill; and sister-in-law, Carol Koch. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Wing. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel as well as one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at St. John’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the Mayo Hospice and St. Crispin staff for the comfort they helped to provide Sylvia with during her final days.
Sylvia Smythurst
