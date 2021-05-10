Sylvia Buermann Gone Home

Sylvia Maren Buermann, 76, of Red Wing, MN, died Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital in Rochester, with her family by her side. She was born on November 10, 1944 in Fairmont to Rudy and Anna (Holmquist) Scholl and was baptized on March 26, 1945 at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairmont. She graduated from St. Peter High School in 1962 and worked for the Nicollet County Agricultural Agent, then at Green Giant. Sylvia married Don on May 4, 1974 in Red Wing where they raised three children: Jerri, Karen and Dave.
Sylvia loved God first and foremost and has gone home to be with her Heavenly Father. She loved her family time and grandchildren; going to all of their activities and supporting them was one of her highlights. She enjoyed playing volleyball, canoeing, fishing, reading, biking, and walking. Sylvia has volunteered with the American Red Cross since 1973. She was also a Girl Scout leader and volunteered for the Food Shelf and Seminary Home.
She is survived by her husband, Don; daughters Jerri Siewert (Jerry Forss) of Red Wing, Karen Buermann (Rodney Ver Strate) of Wayland, MI; three grandchildren Steph (Carson) Gray of Zeeland, MI; Tescha (Jeff) Lindquist of Miesville, MN and Nick (Sabrina) Savastano of Statham, GA; and one great grandchild, Rhett Walker Lindquist. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Priscilla Fleming, and son David Buermann.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. II Tim 4:7-8, John 10:27-30.
