Steven Edward Schmidt, 64, of Dover, TN formerly of Red Wing, MN passed away at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN on November 26th with family by his side. He was born on October 10th, 1957 in Red Wing to Stuart and Arlin (Janisch) Schmidt. He went to St. Joseph’s Catholic school and graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1976. He attended North Dakota State University and the U of M after high school then went on to study nuclear physics at Winona State. He worked at Prairie Island Nuclear Plant until 2016.
He married Emma Irvin on October 20th, 1979, they had three children together but later separated.
He loved to take hunting trips with his buddies, fish and ride his Harley. He loved pushing himself and learning new things like how to raise horses and he even flew his own plane.
He was very proud of what he accomplished in his short life. From being a nuclear physicist to helping with the development of treatment plans for chronic lymphocytic leukemia patients at Mayo Clinic, Rochester. He loved being charitable and helping to raise money for many charities throughout the years. But most of all he was proud of his children and grandchildren.
Steven is survived by his three children, Jess Schmidt ( Sara Hayes), Benjamin (Caren) Schmidt and Stephanie (Anthony) LaMere. His grandchildren, Halle Schmidt, Jayden, Anthony, Noah, Beverly and Aria Schmidt, and Liam and Amelia LaMere. His sisters Jane Gisslen, Patrice (Bill) Rooney, Mary (Chuck Busdosh) Schmidt, Margaret (George) Noesen, Stacie (John) Gorman, and Andrea (David) Scamehorn. His significant other, Louisa Bergstrom. And many, very loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Stuart and Arlin Schmidt, his sister Gail Ryan and brother-in-law Nick Gisslen.
Mass of Resurrection will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at the Church of St. Joseph with Father Brandon Theisen presiding. Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and for one hour prior to the service at the church. The family requests mask to be worn.
