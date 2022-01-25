Steven Nelson

Steven “Butch” L. Nelson, age 74, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 due to ongoing health issues. Butch was born March 10, 1947 in Red Wing, Minnesota to Lester and Marian (Dahling) Nelson. He grew up in a few small towns around the Red Wing, Bay City and Wells Creek area. Butch had some schooling until around the 8th grade but decided to go on to other adventures. During this time, he helped take care of his siblings and frequented the Alvin Veiths farm. He joined the Army in 1968 and was honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1973 and the National Guard in 1978. Along with trucking and farming, Butch worked at the Tanery, Durkee Atwood, and on the Mississippi tug boats and other various places to be able to afford his next 12 pack! He enjoyed his beer and a game of pool. He appreciated John Deere tractors, westerns, and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved a good conversation and was known to continue talking as you walked down the stairs. Butch received his GED in 2001 as a requirement for a job. He retired from trucking in 2010 due to health issues. Butch met his wife Ann Ramboldt at the Skyline. Soon after he found his sobriety. They were married on August 11, 1979.
Butch is survived by his wife, Ann; 3 children, Katie (Nick Peters) of Goodhue, MN, Kari of Zumbrota, MN, and Kevin of Goodhue, MN; 2 grandchildren, Teven and Ali; siblings, Pam (Greg) Germann, Avanell Young, Brian (Lori) Nelson; in laws, Rocky (Judy) Ramboldt, John (Merri) Ramboldt, Mary Ramboldt, Tom (Joyce) Ramboldt; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Sharon; in laws.
Visitation will be Friday January 28th, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mahn Family Funeral Home-Larson Chapel, in Zumbrota with a remembrance time starting at 7:30. There is a Celebration of Life planned for July 9, 2022 at the farm. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.