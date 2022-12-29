Steven Mark Bartlett

Steven M. Bartlett, age 68, of Ellsworth, WI, passed away on December 24, 2022 at his home. Steve was born on November 23, 1954 to parents Gale and Hazel (Castonia) Bartlett. He attended and graduated from Rice Lake High School and retired from SOS Machine as a press operator in 2018.
He married Diane Burgess on July 6, 1982, and together they were blessed with a son, Travis. Steve loved photography, he would go on countless walks in the woods and capture the beauty of nature. He enjoyed flowers, oil painting, and going fishing when he was younger, but nothing made him happier than when he was with his family and friends. He will always be remembered for his jokes and bright smile.
Steve is survived by his wife Diane; son Travis; grandchildren Rhondalynn, Gladys, Gwennabelle, and Connor; siblings Mike (Nancy) Bartlett, Katie (Arden) Campbell; sister-in-law Donna Tutor; brother-in-law Kevin (Connie) Burgess, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Gale and Hazel; sister Gayle Hallstrom; father-in-law LeRoy Burgess; sister-in-law Kathy Harris.
A memorial service for Steve will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Ellsworth, WI. Visitation will be held from 10-11am with service starting at 11am. Memorials are preferred to the family.
Services are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Ellsworth, WI; 715-273-4421; www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
