Steven Donald Gordon, 59, of Seymour TN, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, surrounded by his family. Steve was born April 8, 1963 in Rochester, MN. He graduated from Red Wing High School and Red Wing Vocational Technical School. After graduation Steve started his career with Loram, where he traveled throughout the U.S. and Canada. Steve settled in Seymour, TN where he met the love of his life Leisa Chambers. Leisa and Steve were married for 26 years and have two children. He was employed by Millenium Materials and then Arconic in Alcoa, TN. Steve enjoyed gardening, fishing, and boating, cooking for family and friends, and brewing his own beer. He remained an avid fan of the Minnesota Gophers and Twins. He loved his family dearly. Steve is preceded in death by his father Keith Gordon. He is survived by his wife, Leisa; mother, Colleen Gordon of Seymour, TN; daughter Elisabeth Radigan (Josh); son, Eli Gordon; grandchildren, Henry and Samuel; sister, Anne Costello (Tom); brothers, William, Mark (Katya), Thomas (Gail), Robert (Monica), and Ricard (Kendra); and many nieces and nephews. The memorial service will be held at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Maryville, TN on Saturday, October 8 at 2 p.m. followed by a gathering at Steve and Leisa’s home.
Steven Donald Gordon
