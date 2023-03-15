Nov. 29, 1949 - March 10, 2023
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Steven Blomquist, 73, Red Wing, Minn., died Friday, March 10, in Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., with a prayer service at 5:45 p.m., Sunday, March 26, at Mahn Funeral Home in Red Wing. The Rev. Mark Kalb will officiate.
Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.