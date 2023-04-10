Steve Carlson

Steven “Steve O” Harold Carlson, 67, of Prescott, Wisconsin, formerly of Red Wing, Minnesota, died Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his home, surround by his loved ones. He was born April 13, 1955, in the Ft. Belvoir military hospital in Alexandria, Virginia, to Harold and Dorothy (Brownell) Carlson. He grew up mostly in Red Wing, where he graduated from Red Wing Central High School, class of 1973. He enlisted in the US Air Force and served in the Vietnam War era from 1973-1976. After his military service, he returned to Red Wing, and began his 38 year career with the US Postal Service, as the “downtown mailman”; Steve O was one of the friendliest, most social guys around, so this was a fitting route for him. On June 15, 1996, he was united in marriage to Linda McGrath. After Steve retired in 2011, he worked at Target part-time until Linda retired. The two were able to travel together in their retirement, making several trips to Florida, Oregon and Texas. Steve loved taking road trips, visiting state parks, playing cards, music and captaining his pontoon at their lake home in Amery. He loved spending time with his family and friends and was always the life of the party--he had one of the best and most contagious laughs around. He is survived by his wife, Linda, of Prescott; 2 children, Molly (Eric) Finster of Celina, TX and Matthew Carlson of Eau Claire; step-children, Tina Huppert of Ellsworth, Loretta (Joe) Karnes of Eagan, Tammy (Rocky) Minder of River Falls, Angela (David) Nash of Red Wing and David (Samantha) Brown of Prescott; 14 grandchildren, Shawn, Drew, Olivia, Emma, Kameryn, Mya, Mabel, Lauren, Eric, Payton, Natalie, Savannah, Norah and Mark. A visitation for Steve will be held on his birthday, Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 4-8 p.m. at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. A celebration of life will be held in May with date and times to be announced when available. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Steve Carlson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Weather
Currently in Cannon Falls
73°
Sunny
73° / 46°
6 PM
71°
7 PM
68°
8 PM
62°
9 PM
57°
10 PM
55°
Calendar
© Copyright 2023 Republican Eagle 120 S. Fourth St. , Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.