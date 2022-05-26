64, formerly of Red Wing MN. passed away after a long illness at his home in Mesa, Arizona on 4/9/2022. He was born to Arnold and Marjorie Maxwell on 8/17/1957 in Plum City, WI. Steve worked for many years in Red Wing, MN at the S.B.Foot Tanning Co. until moving to Wisconsin to build houses around the Siren area. He leaves behind 2 children and 5 grandchildren.Son Patrick of Siren WI. Children Marcus, Naomi,Patrick Odin. Daughter Anna of Red Wing and her boys Owen and Levi. He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers Dennis and William and 1 sister Donna Jensen. Services will be : June 11 at 11am. United Methodist Church, Arkansaw, WI. Burial will follow at the Arkansaw Memorial Cemetery.
Steve A. Maxwell
