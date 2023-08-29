April 8, 1947 - Aug. 25, 2023
CANNON FALLS, Minn. - Stephen Susag, 76, Cannon Falls, Minn., died Friday, Aug. 25, in his home.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Miesville, Minn. Visitation will continue from 8:30-9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 1, at the church. Father Terry Beeson will officiate. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to TSC Alliance or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel.
