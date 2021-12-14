Stanley Harold Kuhl, 79, of Cumberland died, December 13, 2021, at Care and Rehab-Cumberland. He was born October 26, 1942, in Marshalltown, IA to Harold and Maxine (Ohrt) Kuhl. Stanley and his family moved to Red Wing, MN in 1960 and opened a DX Service Station. He met Diane Schutz and on August 31, 1962, they were married. They raised their children in Red Wing until moving to their Cumberland cabin in 2000.
Stanley was a jack of all trades; he worked in roofing, road construction, maintenance, and as a mechanic. There was hardly anything that he could not do or fix. In his down time, Stanley enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.
He is survived by his wife, Diane of Cumberland; sons, Kelly (Kim) Kuhl of Red Wing, and Brent Kuhl of Red Wing; four grandchildren: Kendra, Mitchell (Chelsea), Hailey (Andrew), and Hanna; brother, Daryl (Katie) Kuhl of Red Wing, MN; sister, Janell (John) McNeill of Tuckerton, NJ; nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Maxine Kuhl.
A private family service will be held with Pastor John Miels officiating. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery. Pallbearers are his grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for all to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Cumberland.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.