Stacy Marie Page 46, of Red Wing passed away unexpectedly at her home on Feb. 1, 2022. Stacy was born June 13, 1975 in Mpls. to Melanie and Scott Emerson.
Stacy graduated from Red Wing High School in 1993. She was employed at several group homes in the Red Wing area. She especially loved working with vulnerable adults and children. Stacy had an unforgettable laugh and would light up the room with her loving personality.
Stacy loved Norah Jones, True Crime shows and ice cream.
Her greatest passion was her children and grandchildren.
Stacy is survived by her sons, Dionte Emerson of Atlanta GA. Andre Page of Red Wing and daughter Kiana Page of Burnsville.
Grandchildren, Raven, Xzavier and Kamaya.
Stepchildren Shayla Sanders, Tierra Bagley-Page and Dominque Bagley-Page. Stepgrandchildren Yasin, Amir, Ka’leiyah, Kha’sye, and Blaine.
Mother Melanie Bateman, Sisters Monica Jordan[Stuart] Linnea Edlund and brother Terry J Bateman Nephew Mitchell Jordan and Justine Jordan.
She was preceded in death by her Stepfather Terry P. Bateman. Her Grandparents John & Elaine Hanson. And former husband Kenneth Page.
The family held a private gathering prior to her cremation.
A celebration of life event will be held on June 12, 2022 at The Bluffs Bar & Grill in Hagar City WI. from 5:30 to 8:30
Memorials may be sent to P.O. Box 241831 St Paul MN 55124
