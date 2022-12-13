In memory and celebration of someone who made this world a better place; Stacey Mary Bergquist, age 58, passed away on December 10, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, MN.
Stacey was born on Feb 25, 1964 in Baker, Montana, to parents Louis Bergquist and Peggy (Straight) Bergquist. She graduated from Rhame High School and later attended Dickinson State University where she obtained a Bachelor’s degree. She went on to get her Master’s Degree in Counseling from St. Cloud State University.
In 2005, Stacey moved to Red Wing and accepted a position as a school counselor at Lake City ISD 813, where she worked for more than 27 years before retiring. She lived a life of service to others through her career as a counselor. Helping students achieve success was one of Stacey’s life missions. She gained great satisfaction from her work.
Stacey had the most amazing smile, beautiful blue eyes, and a caring personality. Stacey possessed many talents. She treasured her life with Zashata, enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings, playing with her dog Scout, canning, cooking, collecting hats, and many other creative hobbies. She loved her family dearly and was especially close to her nieces and nephews. Her family and friends will always remember Stacey as a loving and compassionate person who also had a silly side and a great sense of humor. Her presence in our lives will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Stacey is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Peggy Bergquist; great niece, Ember; and great nephew, Bridger.
Stacey is survived by her partner, Zashata Burton; siblings, Tim Bergquist of Mandan, ND, Shaun Bergquist of Rhame, ND, and Nedra Bergquist of Bismarck, ND; nieces and nephews, John (Shawna) Bergquist, Hope Bergquist, both of Hazen, ND, Jacob (Sam) Shimek, Connor Bergquist, Arista (Ryker) Brekke, all of Bismarck, ND, and Noah Bergquist of Rhame, ND; cousins, Vi Bergquist of St. Cloud, Wayne Bergquist of Bowman, ND, Cindy Bergquist of Lancaster, TX, and Mona (Karl) Heins & Karl Jr. of Red Oak, TX; and special friend of the family, Darcie Hanson of Bismarck, ND.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Stacey, 11 a.m. January 7th, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 320 West Ave, Red Wing, MN 55066 (entrance and parking on 4th Street). Pastor Bill Klavetter will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Stacey’s life.
Online condolences for Stacey can be left at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
