May 18, 1928
-
July 22, 2021
RED WING, Minn. - Shirley Brown, 93, Hager City, Wis., died Thursday, July 22, in Deer Crest Assisted Living.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at Svea Lutheran Church in Hager City.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Wisconsin.
