Sherrianne Langer

Sherrianne Marie Langer, age 77 of Prescott passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 13th, 2023 at Regions Hospital. She was born to Bernard and Felicia (Turner) Langer on May 11, 1946 in Red Wing, Minnesota. Sherrianne graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1964 and furthered her education at St. Paul Cosmetology. She married her husband of fifty years, Kenneth Langer at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Red Wing. Together, they lived on the family farm and were blessed with a son Kenneth Jr. and a daughter Cassandra.
Sherrianne owned & operated Sherrianne’s Stylon on Payne Avenue in St. Paul for over fifty years. She was well-known on the east side for her styling skills, providing a family friendly place for customers, friends and neighbors to connect and share their stories.
Sherrianne loved being a wife, mom, grandma and sister. She was very proud of her family. She worked to ensure everyone around her was cared for and loved. Sherrianne was gifted in the kitchen, making the tastiest of dishes and desserts. She lived a faith filled life and passed that down to her children and grandchildren.
Sherrianne will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, children, grandchildren, brothers & sisters; children Kenneth Langer Jr. of Prescott, WI, Cassandra (Paul) Johnson of Prescott, WI; grandchildren Bailey Langer, Tessa Johnson, Makayla Johnson; siblings Margaret Mary (Joe) Lazzari of Seal Beach, CA; Dennis (Sue) Langer of Ellsworth, WI, Charlene (Jim) Larson of Hager City, WI; Dale (Anne) Langer of Eau Claire, WI, Charles (Stephanie) Langer of Red Wing, MN, Michael (Patricia) Langer of Fort Myers, FL, Daniel (JoAnna) Langer of Dallas, WI, Douglas (Shannon) Langer of Helenville, WI, Lisa (Howard) Blank of Clayton, NY; Aunt Margaret Mary Maier of Balsam Lake, WI; Uncle Charles (Marion) Turner of Centuria, WI; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Bernard & Felicia Langer and infant sister Kim.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 13th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church-Big River, W10137 570th Avenue, River Falls, WI 54022. A visitation will start 1 hour before the start of Mass.
Services are entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Prescott, PO Box 154, Prescott, WI 54021, www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com, 715-262-5404
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.