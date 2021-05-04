Sharon Rock

Sharon Ann Rock, 73, of Ellsworth, died on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Comforts of Home Advanced Assisted Living in River Falls. She was born in Red Wing on March 5, 1948, to Ben and Margaret (Pohl) Decker. She attended grade school at St. Joseph’s Catholic School and graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1966. On July 1, 1967, she was united in marriage to Dennis Rock at the Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing. The two were blessed with three children, Rhonda, Randy, and Doug. Sharon enjoyed learning various occupations, including being a certified nursing assistant, milking cows and being known by others as the “cow lady,” driving tractor, custom lawn mowing, cooking and baking at Perkins Restaurant, and teaching CCD at St. Francis in Ellsworth for three years. She loved to garden, both vegetables and flowers. She also enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends, especially a huge Thanksgiving meal or for any other special occasions.
She is survived by three children, Rhonda of Ellsworth, Randy (Lisa) of New Richmond, and Doug of Ellsworth; four grandchildren, Randall, Whitney, Dennis, and Daisy; brother, David (Joanne) of Rochester; nieces, Melody and Meghan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis in 1982; parents, Ben and Margaret; and her good friends, Kenneth Schladweiler and Roger Olson.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Ellsworth with Father David Olson presiding. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery in Ellsworth. Masks and social distancing are required. Funeral arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
