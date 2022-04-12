Shana Anderson

Shana S. Anderson, 82, died April 4, 2022 at the Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie, WI. Born May 4, 1939, in Mazeppa, MN to Nicholas and Anita “Pat” (Gombert) Smith &  attended school in Mazeppa. She married Merlin Hardy and he passed away in 1968 and she later married Earl Anderson in 1971.  Survived by children, Michael (Deborah) Smith of Wabasha, Anita (Mike) Seipel of Maiden Rock and Billie (Tim) Hanenberger of Plum City; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren;stepchildren, stepgrandchildren; brother, Jim (Marion) Smith of Lyle, MN & sister-in-law, Pansy Smith of Mazeppa. Preceded in death by husbands, Merlin and Earl; brother, William Smith and a step-son.  Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Burial will be Sunday, May 1 at 1 p.m. at the Mazeppa Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com

Modulist Image

