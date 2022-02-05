Scott Lampman

Scott Edward Lampman, 63, of Springbrook, WI, formerly of Red Wing, died peacefully at his mother’s home in Red Wing on Thursday, February 3, 2022. He was born in Red Wing on March 28, 1958, to Jerry and Marlene (Bulmer) Lampman. He graduated from Red Wing High School in 1976 and served in the Army National Guard for six years. Following his discharge, he worked for Will Do Trucking, Knudsen Trucking, and Cappies Trucking of St. Paul up until his retirement. He married Linda Hoffman and she preceded him in death. He later married Brenda Dailey and they were divorced. Scott was an avid sports fan and enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding Harleys, cutting wood, and cooking. He loved animals and raising boxers and pugs. For the past year and a half, he has lived at his dream home near Springbrook, WI.
He is survived by two sons, Brock Lampman of Onalaska, WI and Brad Smith of Pine Island; one daughter, Stacy Siefert of Hager City; three grandchildren, Mariah, Leah, and Sterling; his mother, Marlene Lampman of Red Wing; one brother, Jeff Lampman of Red Wing; one sister, Vicky Lampman of Red Wing; one nephew and three great nephews, along with other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father; his first wife, Linda; and son, Jeremy.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Red Wing with Pastor Linda McCollough officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing. Memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.