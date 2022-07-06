Sandra White-Miguel

Sandra “Sandee” Sue White-Miguel, 62, a member of the Prairie Island Indian Community, died Monday, July 4, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems – St. Mary’s in Rochester.
She was born August 30, 1959 in Red Wing to Noah and Blanche (Johnson) White. She grew up on Prairie Island and graduated from Red Wing Central High School. She worked various jobs in the area and traveled the Pow wow trail before moving home to take care of her mother. She raised her family on Prairie Island and began working at Treasure Island in security when the casino opened in 1985. She moved on to CHR and spent 10 years on the Gaming Commission. She retired to pursue her and her brother’s dream of opening a native owned business, the Thunder Clan Trading Post, where she specialized in native arts and crafts.
Sandee was proud of her heritage, community and the Native American Church ways. She loved making traditional regalia for her grandchildren. She adored being a mother and grandmother and was very much looking forward to being a great-grandmother. She loved attending family get togethers, taking photos and scrapbooking. In her free time, she enjoyed going to the casino and shopping. She was always happy to spend time with her many relatives.
She is survived by her husband; Vince Miguel; children, Whitney (Paul Jenson) White, Blanche White-Miguel, Darcy (Joe) Menard and Reuben Crow Feather; sisters, Deb (Pam Wilkens) White and Anne Starr; grandchildren, Hailey, Belle, Everell “Butch”, Waylon, and Sean Bear Heels; great-granddaughter on the way, Vivian; her Hunka mom, Ruth Pacheco and her family; brothers, Joe (Kristen) Halloran, Jim (Bonnie) Clairmont, Pat Bad Hand, Johnny (Terrie) Johnson, and Paul (Vera) Dressen; sisters, Imogene (Dominic) Arquero, Delores Buck, Posie Johnson, Sue Taylor, and Kerre (Donnie) Grimes; as well as many nieces, nephews, godchildren, extended Hunka family, pow wow families, ceremony families, and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Alberts White, Dave White, Sr., Danny Seaboy, Noah White, Jr.; sisters, Mary Morgan, and Vivian Mireau.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Prairie Island Community Center. Visitation will begin Tuesday, July 5, in the evening and continue until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.