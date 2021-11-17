Samuel MacKinney, 96, peacefully passed away on 11/12/21 at Maxwell House in Rosemount, MN, with his daughter and the loving staff of Maxwell House at his side. Samuel was born 10/4/25 in Hastings, MN, to Irene (Ballard) and Paul MacKinney, the 5th of 8 children. After high school, he served in the army for 2 years. During his service in Europe, he met his wife Gallia Kostirya, married 3/25/47. They lived in St. Paul, MN, from ‘47 to ‘73 and then moved to New Brighton till ‘82. After graduating Magna Cum Laude from McPhail College of Music, he began his music teaching career at Wilson High School, Saint Paul, MN. When that school closed, he continued at St. Anthony Village High School in St. Anthony, MN. Samuel and Gallia were involved with the LEM Gospel Crusaders from ‘67 to ’77 and Samuel directed various church choirs in the Twin Cities area. After Gallia’s passing (12/81), Samuel married Hannelore (Biltz) in June ‘82. They lived in Red Wing, MN, until 5/04, then moved to Hager City, WI. Together, they started the Christian Center school in Red Wing. He also substitute taught in Goodhue County, taught piano, and volunteered with Hart Volunteer Transportation, driving people to medical appointments. After Hannelore’s death in ’13, Samuel lived at Downtown Plaza Red Wing; Potter Ridge Red Wing; Apple Valley with his daughter Fio; and Maxwell House, Rosemount.
He is survived by daughter Fiometta (Deb Acree) MacKinney, three step-children, Tina (Craig) Lunde, 2 step grandchildren, Claire and Bennet, Rebecca Nybo, Fredric (Beth) Biltz, and step-grandson, DJ Hart, and his sister Beulah (Emil) Williams.
Funeral service will be Sat., 12/4/21 at New River Assembly of God Church, 240 Spates Ave., Red Wing, MN. Visitation at 11am, service at 12pm with luncheon following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Ecumen Hospice Twin Cities or Voice of the Martyrs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.