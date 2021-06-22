Samantha R. Kriese

Samantha Rose Kriese, 18, of Red Wing, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, as a result of a motor vehicle accident. She was born the youngest of four, to Thomas and Patricia (Taipale) Kriese in Red Wing. It wasn’t long after she was walking that she took to her next mode of movement, swimming, and she didn’t stop. She spent many summers at the family cabin in Balsam Lake, swimming and playing in the water. In school, she joined the varsity swim team in 7th grade where she flourished in breaststroke and set pool records in 2019 in the 200 freestyle relay and the 200 medley relay with some of her closest friends. Making friends was something Sammy did easily, with her huge smile and goofy demeanor. She also loved her pets and could be the only one trusted to train them. Sammy was planning to attend the University of MN College of Biological sciences this fall, having just graduated with the highest distinction from Red Wing High School, class of 2021. While in high school, she was also a member of the Nordic Ski Team and the National Honor Society. Both baptized and confirmed at First Presbyterian Church, she had also participated in the 2018 mission trip to St. Louis. Currently, Sammy had just begun her summer job as a lifeguard at Colvill Pool and was also starting a job as a nanny. Sammy will be dearly missed by her parents, Tom and Patty of Red Wing; siblings, Abby of St. Paul and Nina and Ian of Red Wing; paternal grandparents, Tim (Mary) Kriese of Lake City and Diane (Dick) Josifek of Chippewa Falls, WI; maternal grandparents, Ron and Sarah Taipale of Red Wing and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Church of St. Joseph with Revs. Greg and Heidi Bolt officiating. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial can be directed toward the gofundme account that has been set up, Smiles for Sammy, to create a memorial scholarship for students, https://gofund.me/3feeef8f. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Samantha R. Kriese
