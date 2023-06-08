We are sad to announce the passing of Sally Jeanne (Holt) Bystrom from Frontenac. MN. Sally passed away at home on June 6, 2023 at the age of 72, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Red Wing September 28, 1950 the daughter of Clyde and Jeanne Holt. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Bystrom, sons Evan (Annette) Bystrom and Wayne (Luree) Bystrom, brothers Daniel (Linda) Holt, Nathan Holt, Kelly (Lisa) Holt, sisters Kathleen Holt, Patricia (Mark) Flora, Carolyn (Gary) Kernstock, grandkids Ethan Bystrom, Sarah (Tyler) Andal, Samanatha Bystrom, Nathan Bystrom and David Bystrom as well as many, many friends too numerous to name. She was a teacher for 30 years in the Lake City School District. She was a faithful follower of Christ with many talents and enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved to knit, sew, weave, crochet, make ceramics, quilts, garden, bike, cross-country ski, and rollerblade. She was an accomplished musician playing both the harp and piano. A celebration of her life was held June 9th at Bethel Covenant Church in Ellsworth, WI.
Sally Jeanne Bystrom
