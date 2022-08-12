On August 10, 2022, Ruthann Nelson, age 81, of Owatonna, formerly of rural Cannon Falls, passed peacefully with family by her side at Homestead Hospice in Owatonna, Minnesota. She had been struggling with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus dementia and is now free from pain. We take comfort in the faith and hope she placed in Jesus.
Ruthann (Erie) Nelson was born in Faribault, Minnesota on October 1, 1940, to Raymond Jerome Erie and Edna Constance (Hoseth) Erie. She was the eldest of 7, proud big sister to 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Growing up in the Goodhue County area, Ruthann was a self-proclaimed tomboy, who loved the outdoors and spending time with her many uncles, aunts, cousins and other relatives. Staying connected to family, distant relatives or close, was important to Ruthann, whether in personal visits, phone calls, and many cards and notes she sent through the years. After graduating from Cannon Falls High School in 1958, Ruthann enrolled in St. John’s School of Nursing, completing her LPN.
Ruthann loved to tell the story of first spending time with Clifford, who became the love of her life. She asked him for a ride home from the fair; even though she didn’t live that close to him, he kindly drove her home. A few years later they would meet again while she was in nurse’s training, taking care of Clifford’s friend’s mother. Clifford and Ruthann were married on September 10, 1960, at Wangen Prairie Lutheran Church and made their home in Leon Township for over 61 years. Here they would build a home, and raise their 3 children, Gene, Brian and Jane. Best friends, Ruthann and Clifford did everything together, enjoying travel, visiting family and friends and spending time at home.
Over the years, Ruthann held several titles; however, wife, mother and grandmother were always the most special to her. Ruthann worked as an LPN early in her marriage, then focused on raising their children. After that, Ruthann went back to work for several years as an LPN. Always a caretaker, she finished her career as a teaching assistant for the Kenyon-Wanamingo Public School system, retiring in 2002.
Boredom was not in Ruthann’s vocabulary; through the years she kept busy with baking, cooking, gardening, canning, flower tending, bird watching, quilting, sewing and knitting. It seemed that her hands were always moving – she even knitted during her children’s sports events. Music was a love of hers and she cultivated a love for music in each of her children. An active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Ruthann sang in the choir, was a long time Sunday school teacher and was involved in many other church activities. Hand-made donations of quilts, hats, gloves and scarves are too numerous to count. Her love and faith in Jesus were evident to all in her generosity, kindness and joy. She could light up a room with her smile and laughter; this was even more amplified when she was with her sisters.
Ruthann is survived by her husband of 61 years, Clifford Nelson, son Gene (Julie) Nelson, son Brian (Patricia) Nelson, daughter Jane (Boris) Krizek, sister Dianne (Charlie) Dashow, brother Charles Erie, sister Joanne (Ronald) Lindholm, grandchildren Jeff Nelson, Joe Nelson, Phillip Nelson, Zachary Nelson, Abigail Nelson, Jeremy Krizek, Kira Krizek, and Cameron Krizek. She was preceded in death by her father Ray Erie, mother Edna Erie, brothers John Erie, Eugene Erie and Andrew Erie.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home, Kenyon on Tuesday, August 16th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM and at church one hour prior to the service. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Emmanuel Lutheran Church at Aspelund with Pastor Lyle Aadahl officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery followed by lunch in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or donor’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.