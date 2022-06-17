Ruth Featherstone

Ruth B. Featherstone, 98, of Red Wing, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 7, 1924, in Dawson, North Dakota to Henry and Olive (Luckman) Brame the youngest of seven children. At the age of 10, her mother passed away and she came to Red Wing to live with her mother’s sister, Ruby and husband EC Erb. In 1943 she graduated from Red Wing High School and then attended Hamline University. On June 9 1945, she married Richard Featherstone. They farmed with Richard’s parents, Ted and Lola in Featherstone Township for eight years and then took over the farm continuing to farm for another 50 years. Richard died on October 10, 2003. Ruth was a member of First United Methodist Church in Red Wing since 1935, she was a member of the Chapter P of the PEO Sisterhood, was an adult 4-H leader for the Featherstone Boosters and past member of the Featherstone Farm Bureau and Home Extension Group. Ruth was an avid gardener, loved to refinish furniture and enjoyed going to tractor pulls and antique engine shows with Richard. Her family, faith and friends meant the world to her.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Nancy of Red Wing; her honorary granddaughter; Brooke Ortega of Red Wing; her caregivers, Peggy O’Connor and Alli Meyer along with many nieces, nephews and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Paul (Nancy’s twin); three brothers, Donald, Franklin and Ralph and infant twin brothers and sister, Blair, Clare and Harriet.
A celebration of life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at First United Methodist Church with Reverend Linda McCollough officiating. The service will live streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Burial will be at the Hope Cemetery in Featherstone Township. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and at the church for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to First United Methodist Church or the Pottery Museum of Red Wing.
