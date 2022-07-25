Ruth Ann Lyndon

Ruth Ann (Williams) Lyndon, 82, of Red Wing, died peacefully on July 23, 2022, at Deer Crest Senior Living in Red Wing. She was born December 2, 1939, in Canastota, New York, to Art and Olive (Graves) Williams. Ruth Ann grew up in Peterboro, a small community in upstate New York, where her family owned and operated a dairy farm.
She graduated from high school in the nearby village of Morrisville, New York, and earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Buffalo in 1961. Ruth Ann worked as an RN in a variety of health care settings, including hospitals, elementary schools, public health departments, assisted living and memory care, and home health.
She met her husband, Howard, in high school and they were married in Morrisville on May 18, 1963. Howard’s service in the United States Air Force took them to Japan from 1965-1967. They returned to New York and later moved to Des Moines, Iowa, in 1971. Subsequent career moves took the family to Michigan, back to Iowa, and then to Conway, South Carolina. Ruth Ann and Howard moved to Red Wing in 2004 to live closer to their daughters.
Ruth Ann enjoyed baking, cross-stitching, and visiting historical sites. She loved her family and their five Golden Retrievers and other four-legged friends. Her daughters and granddaughters have fond memories of Ruth Ann sewing their clothes and Halloween costumes, picking berries and making jam, and baking cookies and chocolate desserts.
Ruth Ann is survived by her husband, Howard; daughters Suzanne Lyndon (Jim Lee) and Kristine (Matt) Wilson; granddaughters Lorelei and Georgia Wilson; and six nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James “Brud” Williams; sister-in-law Ellen Lyndon; and brother-in-law Paul Lyndon.
A private family service will take place at a later date at the Welsh Church Union Cemetery in Nelson, New York. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a gift in Ruth Ann’s memory to the River Bluff Humane Society in Red Wing. To share a condolence or special memory, please visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
