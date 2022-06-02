Ruth Ann Brunner

Ruthie Brunner, 94, of Red Wing, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her home at Potter Ridge. She was born December 17, 1927, in Trimbelle Township, Pierce County, Wisconsin to George and Caroline (Gotzman) Koller. She attended school in Ellsworth before graduating from Red Wing Central High School in 1946. She went on to work at the Palace of Sweets where she met Karl Brunner. The couple married on May 31, 1952. She also worked for the S.B. Foot Tannery and as a library aide for many years at Hancock School. Karl died on January 22, 2022. She was a member of the Church of St. Joseph where she was a funeral lunch coordinator for many years. Ruthie enjoyed gardening, playing Bridge, and was an avid baseball fan. She also enjoyed listening to music and spending time with her grandsons, who meant the world to her.
She will be dearly missed by family and friends, including her son, Kory Brunner of Red Wing; daughter, Kari Gadient of Red Wing; grandsons, Isaac Gadient of Minneapolis and Simon Gadient of Red Wing as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Karl; three sisters and four brothers and her parents.
A private service will be held at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Burial will be at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery. A special thanks to the staff at Potter Ridge and Brighton Hospice for their compassionate care, love and support they gave Ruthie. Memorials are preferred to the Universal Music Center or the Red Wing Area Special Olympics.
