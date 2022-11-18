Ruth A. Coats

Ruth Ann (Gibbs) Coats, age 81, died on November 16, 2022, at Apple Valley Village Health Care Center, in Apple Valley, MN. She was born November 28, 1940, to Willard and Helen (McEndree) Gibbs in Benton, IL. She graduated from Benton High School in 1958, Swedish-American School of Nursing, Rockford, IL, in 1961, and Winona State University, Winona, MN in 1984. She married Leonard L. Coats on July 15, 1961 in Effingham, IL. A year later, they moved to Minneapolis, MN. They moved to Lake City, MN in 1965. Leonard preceded her in death in 1992.
Ruth worked at St. Anthony Hospital in Effingham for 1 year, Lake City Hospital for 15 years, and Red Wing Technical College for 11 years before becoming disabled in 1992. Most of her other activities were church related. She was a member of Valley View Assembly of God, Lake City, MN; Maple Grove Assembly of God, Maple Grove, MN; Crossroads Assembly of God, Burnsville, MN; and South Oaks Community Church, Eagan, MN. She is survived by three sons, Rev. Greg (Deneen) Coats of Arlington, TX, Jeff (Brenda) Coats of Lake City, MN, and Rev. Doug (Gretchen) Coats of Phoenix, AZ; one AFS son, Lester Manly of Providence, RI; five grandchildren, Joshua Coats of Apple Valley, MN, Isaac Coats of Apple Valley, MN, Aaron (Daniela) Coats of Mansfield, TX, Jessica Coats of Phoenix, AZ; and Jamin Coats of Phoenix, AZ; six great children, Jubilee, Eden, Micaiah, Justice, Zion and Shepherd Coats of Mansfield, TX; three sister-in-laws, Mrs. Deloris Royer, Mrs. Elaine May, and Mrs. Sharon Coats of Burnsville, MN; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brother-in-laws and one niece. Funeral service will be held Monday, December 5, 2022 1:00 PM at White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville, MN. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dakota Woodlands at www.dakotawoodlands.org.
