Ruby Rosella Foley, 96, of Red Wing, died Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the New Ulm Medical Center in New Ulm, Minn. She was born on November 28, 1925, in Trenton Township, Pierce County, Wis., to Simon and Esther (Dahlin) Swanson. She graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1944. On May 24, 1947, she was united in marriage to Walter Foley in St. Paul. They lived in Cherry Grove Township in Goodhue County where they farmed and she worked for a number of years at Maple Island Creamery in Wanamingo. In 1972, they moved to Hager City and she worked at St. John’s Hospital and Ellsworth Schools. In 2006, they moved to Red Wing and resided at Jordan Towers. Walter died on August 9, 2010. Since 2021 she has lived in Fairfax, Minnesota to be closer to her daughter, Iris. Ruby was a member of the Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing. She enjoyed playing cards, ceramics, and needlework.
Ruby is survived by her five children, Thomas of River Falls, Brad (Judy Werner) of Chanhassen, Barb (Mike) Laubenstein of Menomonie, Wis., Iris (Wallace) Runck of Fairfax and Steven (Judy) Foley of Red Wing; six grandchildren, Carl, Sonja, Justin, Meghan, Ryan and Lauren; six great grandchildren, Payton, Victoria, Ernie Jr., Jackson, Alexander and Camden; many nieces and nephews along with sisters-in-law, Frances Swanson of Hastings and Joann Foley of Williamsburg, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and her brothers and sisters.
Private family service will be held with burial at the Trenton Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
