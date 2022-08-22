Rose “Marie” Newman formerly of Red Wing, Minnesota passed away August 16, 2022, at the age of 81. She was born on September 7, 1940, in Windom, Minnesota the daughter of George Leonard and Gladys Hazel Jeffrey Mullgan. Marie received her Bachelors Degree in secondary education and worked as a licensed practical nurse. She spent the majority of her life in Red Wing, Minnesota and moved to Calico Rock, Arkansas from Eagan, Minnesota in 2020 to be with her daughter. Marie had a great sense of humor and was known to be a trivia and history aficionado. Marie enjoyed listening to music, studying geography, and traveling.
Rose is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Buddy Cox) Meier of Calico Rock, AR, and sister Kathleen Ann Mulligan of St. Paul, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her sons, Randall Jon Meier and Bradley George Meier.
The family will be having a celebration of life gathering at Colville Park Courtyard in Red Wing on Wednesday September 7th from 4pm to 7pm. Food and soft drinks will be provided. All friends and family are invited to attend.
