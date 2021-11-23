Ronald Wilson

Ronald Dean Wilson, Sr., 80, of Hastings, died Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Minneapolis, surrounded by his family. Ronald, also known to many as Willie, Sarge or Mr. Wilson, was born on September 15, 1941, in Lynd, Minnesota to Benjamin Herschel and Anna Marie (Wing) Wilson. He graduated from Hanley Falls High School in 1959. He married Joanne Zvorak and to this union they had five children. He began his career in the military, enlisting in the US Army, in January 1960. He was stationed at Fort Huachuca, AZ, the Pentagon and Fort Carson, CO and served tours in Korea, Germany and twice in Vietnam. He retired after nearly 22 years of military service in July 1981. In 1995, he married Linda Demuth and they resided in Marshall, Lakeville, Red Wing and most recently Hastings. Following his military retirement, he worked for Reinhart Foods in Marshall, was a bank courier for Corporate Express and delivered car parts for Auto Zone in Red Wing and Walser’s in the Twin Cities. He enjoyed visiting and meeting people, watching NASCAR, a Minnesota sports fan, and camping, which took him and Linda to all the State Parks in Minnesota.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; five children, Julie Medina of Albuquerque, NM, Ron, Jr., of Red Wing, Gene (Elsa) Wilson of Blue Earth, MN, Scott (Julie) Wilson of Sioux Falls, SD and Valerie Phillips of Carlsbad, NM; step-daughters, Dawn Asbury of Hastings, MN and Becky Armstrong of Vermillion, MN; 20 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; brothers, Glen (Peggy) Wilson of Willmar, MN and Marvin Wilson of Winona, MN and one sister, Doris Dandurand of Klamath Falls, OR; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Yvonne Medina; brothers, Reuben, Dale, Dick, Mike and Jerry and twin sisters, Marie Walters and Mary Eatros.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
