Ronald Scripture

Ronald Edward Scripture, 71, of Red Wing, died Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus, after a hard fought battle with cancer. He was born May 10, 1950, in Rochester, to Maurice and Dorothy (Nixon) Scripture. Ron attended schools in Cannon Falls and Red Wing, graduating from Red Wing Central High School, class of 1969. He went on to attend Winona Vo-Tech and received his associate’s degree in aircraft mechanics. While in college he began working at NSP, where he stayed until he started R & C Trucking with Charlie Nelson. Ron also worked as a heavy equipment operator for Flueger Construction and retired from Goodhue County Public Works in 2017 as the highway maintenance superintendent. On March 22, 1980, he was united in marriage to Judy Mandelkow at Vasa Lutheran Church. In 1987, they bought a farm in Vasa, and though it wasn’t his career, he always enjoyed farming. Ron had many hobbies and pastimes, including fishing, hunting, classic cars and antique tractors, woodworking, gardening, cooking, grilling and horses. He had a thing for John Wayne and westerns and always wanted to be a cowboy; maybe that’s why he enjoyed horses so much. Ron truly enjoyed being at home on the farm with his family and his trusty side-kick, Morgan, his yellow lab and one of his favorite things to do was giving his grandkids rides on his side-by-side. He is survived by his wife, Judy; 2 children, Aaron Scripture and Allison (Mark) Dicke, all of Red Wing; 4 grandchildren, Sophia, Virgil, Fletcher & Adalynn; brother, Robert “Bob” (Patricia) Scripture of Rochester; 2 nephews, Rob (Robyn) & Chuck (Janelle) Scripture; uncle, Loren “Bud” Scripture; aunt, Jean Farr and many other cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister. At this time, no immediate services are being held. The family is planning a gathering of family and friends this upcoming spring or summer. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Ronald Scripture
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Currently in Cannon Falls
39°
Sunny
39° / 1°
4 PM
38°
5 PM
36°
6 PM
35°
7 PM
32°
8 PM
32°
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2022 Republican Eagle, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.