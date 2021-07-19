Ronald Duane Anderson of Red Wing, Minnesota passed away on Wednesday, July 14th, 2021 at the age of 89. He was born on May 19th, 1932 in Red Wing, MN, to Archie and Myrtle (Melstrom) Anderson. He graduated from Ellsworth High School, Ellsworth, WI in 1950. Ron served in the United States Marine Corps from January 12th, 1951 – January 11th, 1954 in Korea. He Married Lois Chelberg on June 20th, 1953 in Red Wing. They lived briefly in California before moving to Trimbelle Township in Pierce County, WI., where they farmed. Lois passed away on August 12th, 1995. He married Laura (Kind) Waldron at Lakes Lutheran Church in Las Vegas, NV on February 28th, 1997.
Besides farming, Ron also owned and operated Anderson Trucking Co., worked at Swift Packaging Plant, and was a registered representative for Ozark National Life Insurance and Financial Services.
Ron was actively involved in First Lutheran Church in Red Wing, MN where he served on the Church Council. He was a member of the National Farmer’s Organization where he served as past President, Kinne – Englehart American Legion Post #204, Pierce – Pepin Electric Cooperative Board, and also served as Chairman of Trimbelle Township.
He loved traveling and made many trips to California to spend time with his daughter Lori and her family. In his spare time he enjoyed visiting with family and friends, playing cards, and stopping at the casino.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois; two sons, Darrell and Mark; two infant sons; brother, Harold Anderson; and sisters-in-law, Rochelle Anderson and Joan Kind.
He is survived by his wife, Laura; daughter, Lori (Kevin) Kollmeyer; grandchildren, Scott and Leah Kollmeyer; stepchildren, Susan (Butch) Sebion, Cathy (Chris) Nordenskjold, Mike (Judy) Strusz, Jeff (Vickie) Strusz, Todd (Christina) Strusz, Tim (Kris) Strusz, Buck ( Nichole) Strusz, Tom (Nicky) Strusz, and their families; brother, Wayne Anderson; sister-in-law, Bonnie Anderson; and brother-in-law, Clinton Kind.
The family would like to thank Plum City Care Center and Minneapolis VA Health Care System for the care and compassion they showed our loved one in his final days. As a Marine Corp Veteran, Ron was honored with a walk of nobility down Dignity Lane at the Minneapolis VA following his passing. Donations in memory of Ron can be sent to the Palliative Care Department 1D, Minneapolis VA Health Care System, 1 Veterans Dr., Minneapolis, MN. 55417, First Lutheran Church, or of the Donors choice.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at First Lutheran Church, 615 W. 5th Street in Red Wing, MN on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 at 11:00am. Visitation with the family will begin at the church at 10:00am.
A private family burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing, MN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.