Romeo Clarence Cyr, 82, of Red Wing, embraced by God, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 surrounded by his loving wife and children, at his home. He was born in Red Lake Falls, to Florence (Violette) and Romeo Cyr. He graduated from Hibbing High School and earned his undergraduate degree and a master’s degree in Agriculture Education from the University of Minnesota. It was during college, that he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Cummins, at a Catholic Mixer. They were united in marriage at the Church of St. Joseph and this year marked their 60th anniversary. Romeo taught farm management classes for many years in Mazeppa, Goodhue, and Red Wing. He was very active in his community serving on the Red Wing City Council for several years, was Mayor of Red Wing for 10 years and was also a Soil and Water Commissioner for Goodhue County. Together, he and Mary Ann served as the Federation President Couple of the Christian Family Movement of the Dioceses of St. Paul. He was also on the board of the Benedictine Foundation, the Benedictine Care Center and Coordinator of the Befriender Ministry. Romeo was an active member of the Church of St. Joseph and his faith was an important part of his life. He loved to travel with his family and one of his favorite trips was a 10-week houseboat trip down the Mississippi River. After their children were grown, he and Mary Ann continued to travel worldwide, enjoying their time exploring new places. He also enjoyed cruises, camping, biking, racquetball and running marathons, having participated in four over his lifetime. Romeo’s love of family is what will be remembered most about him. You could just feel it being in his presence. Those who loved him were blessed to have been apart of his life and his legacy. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; son Edward (Mary) and their children, Ethan (Kyra), Olivia (Adam), Patrick, Molly, and Teagan; son, Richard (Nancy) and their children, Matthew (Emma) and Paul (fiance, Courtney); daughter, Valerie (Mick) Scofield and their children, Andrew (Sarah), Nathan and Erin; daughter, Tammy (Doug) Basten and their children, Alec and Tyer; daughter, Debbie (Jeff) Habig and their children, Lindsey and Jonas; two great-grandchildren, Waylon and Mabel; brother, James (Geraldine); nephews, Henry (Chrissy) and Bruce (Jenny); and niece, Dorene (Brad). Romeo is preceded in death by his parents. Mass of Resurrection will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing with Father Brandon Theisen officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson Mahn Chapel and one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials are preferred to the St. Crispin Foundation, the Church of St. Joseph or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Romeo Cyr
Followed notifications
