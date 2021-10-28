Rolland Brown

Rolland “Rollie” Brown, 81, of Lake City, passed away at his home in Lake City on Thursday, October 28, 2021 surrounded by his family. Rollie was born on September 19, 1940, to Russell and Selma (Stensrud) Brown in Kasson, MN. After graduation from West Concord High School, Rollie served 4 years in the Marine Corps and then 18 years in the National Guard. He worked on the family farm for a few years before Rollie married Mary Lou Buck on August 5, 1967, in Zumbro Falls. They lived and worked in Lake City. Rollie worked at Federal Mogul for 36 years and retired in 2001. He moved to Claremont in September 2006. Rollie sat on the City Council in Claremont from 2010-2014. He returned to Lake City in 2014 and worked part-time at the grocery store. Rollie was a bowler and served as the State Bowling Director for many years. He was very involved with his grandchildren and their activities, sports, plays, etc. Rollie loved camping and watching his nephew race stockcars.
Rollie is survived by his children, Dana (Tom) Quade of MO, Allen (Andrea) of Jacksonville, IL, Danny (Heather) of Lake City, Gary (Laura) of Hudson, WI, and Lisa (Nathan) Anderson of Lake City; 23 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brother, Russell (Linda) of New Ulm, MN; two sisters, Pat (Jim) Worple of Alma, IA and Lois Alden of Charles City, IA.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou; son, Keith Brown; his parents; his brothers, Ricky and Sam; special friend, Dorothy Jones; granddaughter, Tiffany Brown; and brother-in-law, Darwin Alden.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Lake City with Reverend Steven Frentz officiating. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Anderson-Peterson Chapel and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Lake City with full military honors. Pallbearers will be Terry Worple, John Alden, Kevin Huffman, Larry Friedhoff, Rick Brown, and Troy Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be Neil Eckhart and Nathaniel Jasso. Online condolences can be sent to www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
