Roger Wiuff, 83, died on November 6. Roger was born October 19, 1939 in Frontenac, MN to Edward and Agnes Wiuff. November 8, 1958 he married Sandra (Powderly) and they had 5 children. Roger worked a long career and retired from SB Foot Tanning Company in 2001. He loved riding his Harley, mostly with his boys whenever he got a chance to ride with them, and his good friend Charlie.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sandy, sons Rory (Rheonna) Wiuff, Thomas (Beth) Wiuff, Don (Debra) Wiuff, Rob (Melodie Daniels) Wiuff, and daughter Kerry (Eric) Rosecke, 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Per Roger’s wishes, there will be no service or visitation.
