Roger Nichols

Roger Ervin Nichols, age 87 of Beldenville, Wisconsin, died peacefully January 30, 2022 at the Spring Valley Nursing Home. Roger was born on May 4, 1934 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Ervin and Henrietta (Friedrich) Nichols. He graduated from Amery High School and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he would eventually earn a Master’s degree. Roger was united in marriage to Shirley Eherenberg on December 5, 1956 in Bloomer, Wisconsin, and their union was blessed with two children, Keith and Candace. The family resided in Hayward, Wisconsin where Roger worked as the farm manager and butcher for the 5RK Ranch. They later moved to Beldenville, which became their home. Roger was an instructor at Chippewa Valley Technical College (formerly District One) and taught courses on Farm Business and Production Management.
Roger was kind and giving, and enjoyed spending time with his family. He cherished the memories made while deer hunting and on annual family fishing trips to Canada. In the early 60’s, Roger and Shirley founded LAMP (Lutheran Association of Missionaries & Pilots) an organization for providing spiritual witness and nurturing faith in communities in remote areas of northern Canada. Having experienced the death of his daughter, Candace (2007) and wife, Shirley (2017), Roger found solace and joy in the spending his final years living on the Nichols homestead in Beldenville with his son.
Roger will remain in the hearts of his son, Keith Nichols; granddaughters, Jennifer Nichols, and Andrea Gartmann; great grandchildren, Hunter Gartmann, Drake Gartmann, Autumn Gartmann, and Diesel Cooke; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Shirley; beloved daughter, Candace; and his parents and siblings.
A memorial service celebrating Roger’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church, 2084 Co Rd N, Baldwin, WI. Visitation will be held at the church, one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at the Ono United Methodist Cemetery in rural Maiden Rock. Memorials are preferred to LAMP, www.lampministry.org
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
