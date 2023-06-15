Roger Marcks

Roger Dean Marcks, 71, of Stockholm, WI passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his family, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 27, 1952 in Wabasha, MN; son of Raymond and Jeanette (Jahnke) Marcks.
Roger graduated from Pepin High School in 1970. Following high school, Roger worked for Meyers Industries in Hager City, then logged for a short time. In 1975 he started working on the tie gang for Burlington Northern Railroad and he went on to work as a railroad section foreman until his retirement in 2012.
On July 18, 2008 he married his best friend, Sharon Lebens, at their home in Stockholm, WI.
Roger was a jokester and the life of any party. He loved to laugh and make others laugh, and he always had a smile on his face and a friendly hello for everyone. He loved to spend time with his family and friends, and he enjoyed gardening, going for pontoon rides on the lake, fishing, hunting and riding around in his Jeep. His family and friends will miss him immensely.
Roger is survived by his wife Sharon of Stockholm, WI; his daughters, Amy (Clay) Tix of Red Wing, MN, Jill (Ryan) Full of Farmington, MN; step-children, Jessica Wright of Princeton, MN, Jackie Lebens of Austin, TX, Jeff Hadac of Austin, TX; grandchildren, Jason Dean Haglund, Elizabeth Haglund, Brianna Tix, Madison Full; step-grandchildren, Erin Lebens, Nathan Wright and Matthew Wright; siblings, Larry (Denise) Marcks, Jerry (Terri) Marcks, Donna (Russ) Roundy, Paul (Tammy) Marcks; many nieces and nephews and countless friends.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Jeanette (Jahnke) Marcks and nephew, Austin Stewart.
A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on Saturday, July 1st, 2023 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm at the Pepin Sportsman’s Club in Pepin, WI - all are welcome.
Goodrich Funeral Home in Durand, WI is assisting the family. To express online condolences, visit obituaries at www.goodrichfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.