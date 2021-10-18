Roger J. Flom

Roger James Flom, 79, of Red Wing, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Northfield on June 28, 1942, to Lillian (Underdahl) and Everett Flom. He grew up in Cannon Falls where he graduated from high school in 1961. Following high school, he went to work for First Federal as a loan officer in St. Paul. During this time, he went on a blind date, where he would meet his future wife of 55 years, Mary Ann Nicklay. The two were united in marriage on February 19, 1966. After living in South St. Paul, they eventually moved to Red Wing. It is here Roger was hired on as a Red Wing Police Officer. From 1979 to 1991, Roger had the honor of being the first K9 handler in the Red Wing Police Department history. Through three partners, Sundance, Frank, and Nick, Roger enjoyed helping keep the community safe and caring for his dogs. After retiring from Red Wing, Roger took a patrol position in Goodhue, where he eventually became the chief of police. Throughout his life, Roger enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, playing cribbage, having coffee with friends, and anything that involved being with his family. He was a lifelong member of the Red Wing Elks, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, and the Minnesota Chief of Police Association. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Ann Flom; three children, Chris (Kari) Flom of Ellsworth, WI, Lisa (Tom) Page of Sugarland, TX, and Michele (Chris) Angell of Red Wing, MN; six grandchildren, Alesha and Drake Flom, Nicholas and Natalie Page, and Jacob and Emily Angell; sisters-in-law, Marge Wendt and Audrey Vaidich; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Brandon Angell; and his brothers, Eugene, Curtis, Owen, and Everett Jr. Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or an organization of the donor’s choice. Arrangements made by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Roger J. Flom
