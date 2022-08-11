Rodney Frantzen

Rodney Matthew Frantzen, 84, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus in Rochester. He was born November 5, 1937, in St. Paul, to John and Lillian (Janilla) Frantzen. He graduated from St. Agnes High School in St. Paul and went on to attend Mankato State University, where he received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. On November 24, 1966, he was united in marriage to Maryann Hallander in St. Peter, MN. Rod taught in Le Sueur schools before coming to Red Wing, where he was an elementary school principal for 35 years, retiring in 1996. He was a member of the Church of St. Joseph, Red Wing Elks Lodge BPOE # 845 and the RW Country Club. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, vacationing in Florida, reading, cooking and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughters, Renee (Charles) Parla of Rosemount, Leigh Ann (Steve) Anderson of Red Wing and Kimberly (Matt) Ploeger of Lakeville; grandchildren, Lilly, Sophie and Lucca Parla and Amelia and Brayden Ploeger and grand-dog, Nova; siblings, Joyce Falzone of Oakdale, Gregory Frantzen of St. Louis Park, Rosemary (Paul) Rivard of Chesterfield, MO and Thomas (Marlene) Frantzen of Plymouth, MN and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents; his wife, Maryann in 1997; an infant sister, Gail and a brother, John Frantzen.
Mass of the Resurrection will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Church of St. Joseph with Father Brandon Theisen presiding. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the church, Red Wing School Foundation or Pay it Forward Red Wing Mayo Clinic Health Services. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
