Rochelle B. (Girdeen) Johnson, age 90, died on September 8, 2021 at Bayview Manor in Red Wing, MN.
She was born on August 28, 1931 in Red Wing to Oscar and Della (Bystrom) Girdeen. She grew up on their farm in Pierce County, Wisconsin, and graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1949. On February 20, 1954, she married Robert D. Johnson in Red Wing, Minnesota. They lived in Red Wing for the rest of their lives.
Rochelle worked at PPG at first and then with the ASCS office for many years in a clerical position.
Rochelle is survived by sons Brad (Linda) of Red Wing and Gregory (Keiko) of Hawaii, four grandchildren: Brant Johnson, Brett (Kaley) Johnson, Elizabeth (Scott) Brizzolara, and Katie Johnson (Jesse Sky), and one great-grandchild, Milo Johnson. She was predeceased by husband Bob in 2019, her parents, her brother Rolland and infant sisters Donna and Dorothy. She donated her body to Mayo for medical research.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
