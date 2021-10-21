Robin Lea Turitto, passed away peacefully on October 16th 2021, only a few days before she would have celebrated her 62nd birthday. Robin was born on October, 20th 1959 to Jerrell Turitto and Frances Mudgett.
Robin was preceded in death by her two brothers Ricky and Jerry Turitto.
Robin is survived by her two children, Dannielle (Green) Smith and Dustyn Janssen; her sister, Roxann McGrath; a brother, Ronnie Turitto; and 3 grandchildren.
Robin enjoyed reading, playing a variety of games and socializing with friends and family, including navigating her way around Facebook.
Robin was not a bashful woman. Her boisterous, outward and fun-loving personality would surely light-up any room or make others blush, often both. Given the opportunity, Robin would not hesitate to share the latest joke or speak what was on her mind.
This is only a fraction of what made Robin such a special person and why she will forever be missed.
The family will be hosting an intimate celebration of Robin’s life from 2pm – 6pm on Saturday December, 4th at the Country Inn & Suites in Cottage Grove, MN.
