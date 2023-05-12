Robert Wickham Harlow died peacefully on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at the age of 90. He was born to Earl Vern Harlow and Faye Wickham Harlow on January 31, 1933. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Wesleyan University and a master’s in accounting from the University of Maryland. In the US army, he served in Alaska and was recognized as a skilled member of the rifle team. He had a long, successful career as a corporate accountant with Mobil and ITT and was also a financial planner.
His wife Joyce Thornton came from Chester, England. They were married for over 60 years. They lived on the east coast, England and Italy and then finally Red Wing, Minnesota. Bob followed the world news, was an avid reader and enjoyed classical music and opera. He had a passion for military history and aviation. He had a pilot’s license, loved flying and enjoyed his vintage Jaguar. He rescued and cared for numerous cats and dogs over the years.
He was caring and always a friend in times of need to his family, friends, and strangers. He was kind and generous, giving his time as a volunteer to Friends of the Library, Animal Allies of Goodhue County and other community groups. He will be remembered by many for all the years of volunteer tax assistance he provided to seniors and others in the Red Wing and surrounding communities, and for establishing the local AARP tax preparation group to continue this important service.
He will be very dearly missed. He is survived by his wife Joyce Harlow, two daughters Sally Harlow and Jennifer Harlow, his brother-in-law Glenn Coleman and other family members. He was preceded in death by his sister Helen Hope Coleman and brother Richard Harlow. His final resting place will be the cemetery overlooking his beloved family homestead in Salem, Nebraska. Private gatherings will be held in Red Wing, Minnesota and in Salem, Nebraska to remember his life and celebrate his memory.
