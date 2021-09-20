Robert Weir

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 507 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA DAKOTA WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA FREEBORN RICE STEELE WASECA IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BARRON POLK RUSK IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, STILLWATER, AND WASECA.